Patna: It’s a spongy, sugary, syrupy ball of milk, and tastes divine. Yes, we are talking about Rosogolla, the sweet dish that has somehow left a bitter taste in the Railways’ mouth. You ask, why? Over the weekend, several locals held a protest for around 40 hours demanding stoppage of 10 trains at Barahiya railways station in Bihar’s Lakhisarai. Several locals put up tents on railway tracks, thus bringing the movement of trains to a grinding halt for as many as 40 hours. Due to this, a dozen trains on the Howrah-Delhi rail line had to be canceled for 24 hours and more than 100 trains had to be diverted, inconveniencing train passengers.Also Read - Sadhu Asking for Alms Assaulted, Hair Chopped Off in MP's Khandwa; Video Goes Viral | WATCH

According to District Magistrate of Lakhisarai Sanjay Kumar, a large number of people squatted on the tracks at the station, to press for their demand that a number of express trains which had no stoppage at Barahiya be made to have scheduled halts there for the convenience of local commuters.

But how is Rasgulla connected to the protest?

Well, not many know, Lakhisarai’s Rasgulla are one-of-its kind and famous across the country. Owing to its huge demand, the sweets prepared there are sent to other nearby states. People especially visit the small town to buy these syrupy Rasgullas to serve their guests during a wedding or any special occasion. There are more than 200 shops that are engaged in this business in the town and tons of Rosogollas are prepared every day.

However, the non-stoppage of trains severely affected the business and people were angry as they could not supply stocks to various parts of the country. The non-stoppage of trains in Barahiya during the period of COVID severely affected the sweet business. Locals and confectioners were left agitated as no trains would currently stop at the railway station.

Previously, managing this business through trains was cheap and easy for the traders. Ranjan Sharma, a businessman hailing from Rasgulla, informed that fare from Barahiya to Patna by train is Rs 55 and it only takes two hours. However, if traders transport the stock of Rasgullas by road via public transport, then a total of Rs 150 fare will be incurred and would also take double the time. Further, booking a cab or car would be even more expensive. This expenditure becomes all the more higher as the demand increases during the wedding season.

Well, the protest did yield some results. According to reports, the protest was called off on Monday evening after the railways gave the assurance in writing to ensure stoppage of an express train within a fortnight while other trains would follow in the next 60 days.