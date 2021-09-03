Zoo officials said that the the tiger was able to break the enclosure wire as it had become weak after rusting. As the news spread, zoo authorities immediately swung into action and raised the alarm. All the tourists and visitors were safely evacuated out from the premises.

The authorities then closed the gates of the premises and launched an intense search operation to locate the big cat. After an intensive one-hour search operation, the zoo employees finally spotted Suraj roaming inside the safari brought him back to the enclosure, which has been repaired immediately.

“Now, everything has returned to normal and visitors have been allowed inside the zoo again,” Nandankanan Zoo Deputy Director Sanjeet Kumar said. Thankfully, no visitors or zoo employees were harmed in the incident.

The zoo authorities said the big cats have the tendency to escape as they don’t like to stay inside the enclosure for a long time., Odisha Bytes reported.

Meanwhile, the authorities have decided to reopen the zoo for visitors on Saturdays and Sundays in September as the government has lifted the weekend shutdown in the state.