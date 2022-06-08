Ahmedabad: Days after pictures of a dead lizard floating in cold drink went viral on social media, the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) has imposed a penalty of Rs 1 lakh on the McDonald’s outlet. The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation also stated that they will be carrying out surprise checks at the restaurant for three months. Once the fine is paid, the outlet in Ahmedabad’s Sola area will be given two days to clean up the outlet. The restaurant will be allowed to re-open only after AMC finds it fit following a thorough inspection.Also Read - Yuck! Dead Lizard Found in Cold Drink at Ahmedabad McDonald’s, Outlet Sealed After Video Goes Viral | Watch

Additional medical officer of health at AMC Dr Bhavin Joshi told The Indian Express, “The restaurant has been penalised with Rs 1 lakh today (Monday) after the said complaint and inspection of the unit by AMC health officials.”

What had happened?

A McDonald’s outlet in Ahmedabad’s Sola was sealed after a customer named Bhargav Joshi found a lizard floating in his cold drink. Joshi alleged said that he and his friends sat at the outlet for over four hours waiting for someone to listen to their complaint. They further claimed that staff only offered them a refund of Rs 300.

The customer then complained to the AMC, following which Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) took action and sealed the outlet. Cold drink samples were collected from the outlet from the municipal corporation’s food safety officer for testing.

McDonald’s had reportedly said in a statement, “At McDonald’s, we are committed to ensuring the safety and hygiene of all our customers. Quality, service, cleanliness and value are at the core of our business operations. Furthermore, as part of our Golden Guarantee programme, we have implemented 42 strict safety and hygiene protocols across all our McDonald’s restaurants, which include strict processes for regular kitchen and restaurant cleaning and sanitisation, among others. We are looking into this incident that is alleged to have taken place at the Ahmedabad outlet. While we have checked repeatedly and found nothing wrong, we are cooperating with the authorities, being a good corporate citizen.”