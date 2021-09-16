Katihar: Something strange has been happening in Bihar for the past couple of days! After a man in Khagaria received Rs 5.5 lakh due to a bank error, another similar story has surfaced which will leave you stunned. In a bizarre incident, the bank accounts of two children in Bihar’s Katihar received a hefty amount of money that took the whole village by surprise.Also Read - 'PM Modi Sent Me Money': Bihar Man Mistakenly Receives Rs 5.5 Lakh in His Bank Account, Refuses to Return It

According to a report by Livehindustan, the amount credited in the accounts of Guruchandra Vishwas and Asit Kumar is more than Rs 900 crore! The issue came to light after the boys visited the local Centralised Precessing Centre (CPC) of State Bank of India (SBI) to find out about the amount deposited by the state government for school uniforms. However, they were left shocked after they found out about the huge sum of money, the report said. Both the boys are residents of Pastiya village in Bagaura panchayat in Katihar district. More than Rs 60 crore has been deposited in the account of student Guruchandra Vishwas, whereas an amount of more than 900 crores is deposited in Asit Kumar’s account. Both the accounts are of Uttar Bihar Gramin Bank Bhelaganj branch. Not just the boys and villagers, the strange incident has also left the bank officials puzzled as they themselves are not sure what really happened. Meanwhile, Bank Manager Manoj Gupta said that the payment has been stopped from the account of both children and the matter is under investigation.

Recently, a man in Bihar’s Khagaria district received Rs 5.5 lakh in his account by a bank error, but refused to return the amount, claiming the money ‘was sent by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’. Notably, the Gramin Bank in Khagaria had mistakenly sent the money to Ranjit Das, a native of Bakhtiyarpur village. After the bank realised its error, officials sent several notices to Das, asking him to return the amount. However, he refused to return the money, saying he had spent it. Later the man was arrested for not returning the money back.