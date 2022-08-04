Dharamsala (HP): Amid a war raging between Russia and Ukraine, a couple has proved that love indeed conquers all. Giving the message that love transcends all boundaries, a Russian man named Sergei Novikov recently married his Ukrainian girlfriend Elona Bramoka in Himachal Pradesh’s Dharamshala. Novikov, settled in Israel, married his girlfriend Elona Bramoka from Ukraine at Divya Ashram Kharota near Dharamshala in Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday according to the traditions of Sanatan Dharma. Many locals attended the ceremony and even sang and danced to Himachali folk songs to make the couple feel at home.Also Read - Viral Video: Horse Goes Out Of Control, Stomps On Baraatis During Wedding Procession in UP. Watch

Dressed in traditional Indian outfits, the couple also took a keen interest in the hymns that were being recited.

See the pictures here:

Notably, Sergei Novikov and Elona Bramoka had been in a relationship for two years, and had been staying at Dharamkot near Dharamshala for the past year, according to Pandit Sandeep Sharma of Divya Ashram Kharota. “Our pandit Raman Sharma solemnized their marriage and told them about the importance of marriage as per the traditions of the Sanatan Dharma,” he told TOI.

Foreign tourists living in Dharamkot also joined in the ceremony, and enjoyed the rituals.