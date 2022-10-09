Kozhikode: A woman from Kerala’s Kozhikode is finally breathing easy after 5 years when a a 11 cms long scissors was removed from her stomach. The scissors were reportedly left behind inside Harsheena Ashraf post her cesarean, five years ago. It all began in 2017 when she visited the Kozhikode Medical College for her third delivery. After the surgery, she experienced extreme fatigue and pain. After the pains grew, she underwent treatment at a private hospital, where the scissors were found inside her in scanning, according to Onmanorama.Also Read - Viral Video: Man Makes Maggi With Cold Coffee, Netizens Say 'Bahut Hi Bura Hua' | Watch

"It was on November 30, 2017 that I underwent a caesarean. Following that I used to have recurring pain in my stomach. Despite numerous consultations and checkups my pain failed to subside. Finally when I found the pain unbearable I again visited a hospital and when a CT scan was conducted, I was told that a metal object was in my stomach. Later I was told it was a scissor," said Harshina.

She got admitted to the same hospital where this medical lapse took place and after a surgery the scissor was removed.

She has now complained to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Health Minister Veena George about the agony that she had to undergo due to medical negligence. Kerala Health Minister Veena George has asked the health department’s additional chief secretary to investigate and file a report, and has assured strict action against those found guilty.