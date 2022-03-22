New Delhi: The advertisements of oral hygiene brand Sensodyne’s products, which make the claims of ‘Recommended by dentists worldwide’ and ‘World’s No.1 sensitivity toothpaste’ will soon go off air. The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has ordered the discontinuation of such misleading advertisements of Sensodyne toothpaste within seven days and imposed a penalty of Rs 10 lakh on the manufacturer.Also Read - Finance Minister Arun Jaitley to Present Interim Budget on February 1

Advertisements of Sensodyne that show endorsements by foreign dentists have been ordered to be discontinued as per the earlier order passed by CCPA.

The CCPA, headed by Nidhi Khare, "recently passed an order against misleading advertisements of Sensodyne products which make the claims 'Recommended by dentists worldwide' and 'World's No 1 sensitivity toothpaste," an official release on Tuesday said.

Why CCPA Took Action Against Sensodyne

The CCPA had initiated suo-moto action against the advertisement of Sensodyne products on various platforms including television, Youtube, Facebook and Twitter. The advertisements show dentists practising outside India (United Kingdom) endorsing the use of Sensodyne products namely Sensodyne Rapid Relief and Sensodyne Fresh Gel for protection against teeth sensitivity.

These advertisements make claims that Sensodyne is ‘Recommended by dentists worldwide’, ‘World’s No. 1 sensitivity toothpaste’ and ‘clinically proven relief, works in 60 seconds. However, when CCPA observed the two market surveys submitted by the company in support of its claims it was found that surveys were conducted only with dentists in India.

“No cogent study or material were submitted by the company to substantiate the claims made in the advertisements or indicate any worldwide prominence of Sensodyne products. Thus, the claims were observed to be bereft of any reason or justification,” the ministry said.

CCPA Looking Into Sensodyne’s Other Claims

With respect to the claim of ‘clinically proven relief, works in 60 seconds’, the CCPA had written to the Drugs Controller General of India, Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) to furnish its comments on the correctness of the claims made by the company.

The CDSCO has directed The Assistant Drug Controller, Licensing Authority, Silvassa to investigate the claims made by the company since the product in question is manufactured under a cosmetic license granted by State Licensing Authority, Silvassa.

The Assisting Drug Controller has written to the CCPA stating that the claims made by the company are under investigation and further action will be initiated after the hearing process.