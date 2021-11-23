Viral News: The Indo-Pak Partition in 1947 still continues to haunt people on both sides of the border. Millions of people were killed and displaced, and were separated from their friends and families forever. Since 1947, many tales of tragedy, love, separation and unity have come to the fore and one such heartwarming story is of two friends from India and Pakistan. Notably, 94-year-old Sardar Gopal Singh from India and 91-year-old Muhammad Bashir from Pakistan had separated in 1947. However, thanks to the opening of the Kartarpur Corridor, the two friends finally reunited.Also Read - Punjab CM-led Delegation Pays Obeisance at Kartarpur Sahib in Pakistan on Eve of Gurpurab

According to News 18, Sardar Gopal Singh went to perform religious rites at the Gurdwara Darbar Sahib at Kartarpur. Luckily, Muhammad Bashir who was also there. The two friends recognized each and had moist eyes when they saw each other after such a long time. They hugged each other and reminisced stories about their childhood.

A Twitter user shared a picture of their reunion and wrote, ”Religion and pilgrimage aside for a moment… this is a heart-warming story from Kartarpur Sahib. The Kartarpur Corridor reunited two nonagenarians friends, Sardar Gopal Singh (94) from India and Muhammad Bashir (91) from Pakistan. They had got separated in 1947.”

Here’s the tweet:

Religion and pilgrimage aside for a moment… this is a heart-warming story from Kartarpur Sahib ❤️❤️ The Kartarpur Corridor reunited two nonagenarians friends, Sardar Gopal Singh (94) from India and Muhammad Bashir (91) from Pakistan. They had got separated in 1947. pic.twitter.com/VnKoxhKxLb — Harjinder Singh Kukreja (@SinghLions) November 22, 2021

According to Dawn, the two recounted stories from their childhood. Both Singh and Bashir, who were teenagers back then, used to visit Baba Guru Nanak’s Gurdwara and have lunch and tea together. The emotional reunion caught the attention of social media and many were moved at the tale.

One user wrote, ”We are lucky to witness one of the last of such partition reunions. Feel sad to realise within a decade this generation will be gone. Only they know what pain they went through.’

Here are other reactions:

Moments worth living for… — ZH10 (@zakaria1394) November 22, 2021

Beutiful. Doesn't have words. — Satish B. Tiwari (@sattiwari) November 23, 2021

Gopal Singh expressed joy at the project of Kartarpur Corridor and thanked the government of Pakistan for it, before returning to India.