Viral News: If you are a regular on Twitter, you might know about Nagaland minister Temjen Imna Along who has been trending on the platform for his hilarious and witty tweets. A few days back, he went viral on Twitter with his witty remark on Google’s concern about his wife. He shared a picture of the most asked questions on Google about him. One search that was highlighted by him was, “Temjen Imna Along wife.” Reacting to the same, Temjen Imna tagged Google and wrote, “Ayalee, @Google search excites me. I am still looking for her!”Also Read - 'Stay Single Like Me': Nagaland Minister Temjen Imna's Hilarious Solution To Overpopulation Amuses Twitter!

Ayalee, @Google search excites me.😆 I am still looking for her! pic.twitter.com/RzmmgyFFeq — Temjen Imna Along (@AlongImna) July 10, 2022

The viral tweet got the attention of Shaadi.com founder and Shark Tank India judge Anupam Mittal who wrote in Hindi, “We’ll have to do something about this.” He also tagged the matrimonial company.

kuch karna padega @ShaadiDotCom — Anupam Mittal (@AnupamMittal) July 10, 2022

Reacting to his tweet, Along joked that he would get married after actor Salman Khan ties the knot. “Bhai filhal hum bindas hai, Waiting for Salman Bhai.” Mittal then replied that while the wait for Salman Khan to get married might be a very long one, Along may not have to wait that long to find a partner with Shaadi.com.

@AlongImna Could be a very long wait for @BeingSalmanKhan 😉 .. lekin aapka @ShaadiDotCom aur mujhe intezar rahega 😅 — Anupam Mittal (@AnupamMittal) July 11, 2022

Well, Shaadi.com also joined the conversation. Replying to Mittal’s tweet, Shaadi.com wrote, “We’ve been waiting @alongimna time for you sir! Aa jao!”

We've been waiting @alongimna time for you sir! Aa jao! 😉 — Shaadi.com (@ShaadiDotCom) July 11, 2022

Such a fun banter, wasn’t it? Well, we don’t know if the minister would accept Shaadi.com’s offer as he had urged the Twitterati to join his ‘singles movement,’ on World Population Day. He had tweeted, “On the occasion of #WorldPopulationDay, let us be sensible towards the issues of population growth and inculcate informed choices on child bearing. Or #StaySingle like me and together we can contribute towards a sustainable future. Come join the singles movement today.”