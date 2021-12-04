Rajkot: Every parent wants their child’s wedding to be a special affair. Especially in India, people spend tons of money and go to great lengths to ensure that people remember the grand wedding. In one such gesture, a father crafted an invitation card for his son’s wedding that weighs more than a whopping 4 kg. According to News 18, Gujarati businessman Mauleshbhai Ukani, printed a card weighing 4 kg and 280 gms for his son Jay Ukani’s wedding to Sonalben Ukani. The wedding was reportedly held from November 14 to 16 at Umaid Bhavan Palace in Jodhpur, Rajasthan. Days after the wedding, the invitation card still continues to be a topic of discussion on social media.Also Read - Did Vicky Kaushal Confirm His Wedding With Katrina Kaif? Watch Viral Video of Him at Kat's Home

The heavy-weighted card which costs Rs 7,000, has been made like a box which is pink in colour. After opening this card, the guests can find four small boxes inside wrapped in a muslin cloth. Cashews, almonds, raisins, and chocolates have been put in all these four boxes. There are also 7 pages inside it which contains all the details of wedding festivities. Owing to the fact that Ukani has immense reverence for Lord Krishna, a picture of Kanha also adorns this invitation card box.

Not just the wedding card, the entire wedding was a grand and lavish affair. The marriage took place at Jodhpur’s ‘Umaid Bhawan Palace’, which is one of the most royal and expensive hotels in India. The cost of a room for a night at Umaid Bhawan Palace ranges from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 3 lakh. Meanwhile, the cost of a plate served to the guests in this wedding banquet was Rs 18,000!