Ranaghat: Weddings in India are typically grand affairs which involve a number of pre-wedding festivities and of course, a lot of FOOD. People who throw these wedding ensure that they all their guests get to eat to their heart's content. So, food wastage becomes inevitable of sorts. Thankfully, there are some people who understand this and put the leftover food to some good use. One such woman is Papiya Kar, who has gone viral for distributing all the leftovers from a wedding to the underprivileged and needy.

Images of her dressed in all finery sitting with big metal buckets of food went viral on social media. In the images, she is seen happily serving the food to the needy on paper plates herself. Wedding photographer Nilanjan Mondal said that Papiya brought the leftover food from his brother’s wedding reception that evening and served it to quite a few people who came to her in the Ranaghat station area.

The image was posted on Instagram account ig_calcutta with a caption that read, “Salute to this act of kindness. Last night at 1 o’clock in the night at Ranaghat station with the food leftover from his brother-in-law Papiya Kar Didibhai There is no language to thank you. May your married life be happy, sister. There are very few such people.”

See the images here:

After the images went viral, many locals said that it is not her first time and that she is known for these things and often feeds the needy on the streets. Meanwhile, people on social media were touched by her kindness and lauded her. Many appreciated her for bringing attention to the waste of food at large events, while others hoped her act of kindness can inspire others to do the same.

A user wrote on Instagram, “I don’t know when I’m going to get married but if and when I do, I planned to do this. I’ve been planning to do this since my teenage years.” Another wrote, ”Looks like Maa arnapurna has come down from heaven 🙌🙌🙌 this is heart melting.”