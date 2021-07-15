Mumbai: In a heartwarming gesture, Nationalist Congress Party President Sharad Pawar donned a ‘Dabbawala Cap’ and distributed free bicycles at a function organized in Mumbai on Wednesday. At the event, he lavished praise on the globally-famed Mumbai community of tiffin-box carriers and said that people have a lot to learn from them.Also Read - Will Lockdown Change How Mumbai's Iconic Dabbawalas Work? Full Story Here

“The dabbawalas have been serving the people of Mumbai for over a century. They have made it to the Guinness World Records. Even Britain’s Prince Charles came to Mumbai and appreciated their services,” said Pawar.

Later, Pawar distributed bicycles to four dabbawalas of the first lot of 200, and the rest will be given out over the next couple of days.

Nutan Mumbai Tiffin Box Suppliers Charity Trust (NMTBSCT) President Ulhas Muke offered the traditional ‘dabbawala cap’ to Pawar who readily donned it, draped the NCP leader with a shawl, and presented him a memento of their iconic trademark, a gleaming ‘dabba’ in a glass case.

He said that the Maha Vikas Aghadi government of Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress has been very helpful to the dabbawalas and have promised to set up a Dabbawalas Housing Complex with around 3,500-plus homes in Thane.

“We have identified a plot of land for this and the government will construct the flats and allot to the dabbawalas, including those who have retired,” said Muke.

The first lot of 200 bicycles — the chief commuting tool for the dabbawalas for the past 130 years — was financed through crowd-funding, said NMTBSCT Spokesperson Ritesh S. Andre.

“Each heavy-duty bicycle costs Rs 6,500. In around a month, HSBC India will donate around 1,300 bicycles under their CSR activity to cover almost all the dabbawalas now and in our proposed future endeavours,” Andre told IANS.

Taking a near-fatal hit during the two protracted periods of Covid-19 pandemic lockdown, the dabbawalas are now slowly limping back to normalcy, with nearly 25 per cent of the 2,000-strong tribe resuming duties, said another office-bearer Ramdas Karvande.

“However, from August 15, we have decided to diversify by setting up a community kitchen, subscription-based, from where we shall supply tiffins to the customers all over Mumbai. Initially, we target 1,000 meals/day, which will be later scaled up as per demand,” Andre added.

