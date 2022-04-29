Viral News: Needless to say, Samosa is among the most-loved snacks in our country. Not just India, the snack has also earned global fame. Now, a rather hilarious picture of a restaurant in Singapore has surfaced on social media which is going viral for its quirky marketing technique. A Twitter user shared an ad poster for ‘Sharmaji Ke Samose,’ which promises an orgasm to its customers. Yes, you read that right! The text on the poster reads, ”Sharma ji ke special samose. Khaate Khaate Orgasm ho jaaye.”Also Read - Viral Video: This Boy's Rant About Parents Filming Their Kids All The Time is Too Funny To Miss. Watch

A Twitter user shared the picture and wrote, ”Damn Sharma ji.” According to a report by Quint, the sign appears to be located in Switzerland. One piece of samosa costs 9.90 Swiss francs, or 780 Rs!

See the tweet here:

Needless to say, the rather bold yet hilarious sign has gone viral, amassing a lot of amused reactions from people. A user cheekily wrote, ”sharma ji got some confidence in his somosa recipe.” Another wrote, ”Sharmaji k bachche kitni tarakki kar rahe hai, orgasmic samose bana rahe hai, aur tumse to maggie bhi nahi banti…” . A third praised the quirky tagline and wrote, ”What the hell did I just read?? Great marketing slogan tho.”

What do you think about this quirky tagline?