Viral News: Ever since a video of Congress MP Shashi Tharoor chatting with NCP MP Supriya Sule went viral on social media, Twitter has been abuzz with memes. In the video, Tharoor was spotted leaning over his designated chair to speak to Baramati MP, while Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah was delivering his speech. As the video went viral, netizens were curious to know what were the two leaders chatting about.Also Read - Shashi Tharoor Leans Over to Chat With Supriya Sule, Amusing Moment Sparks Flurry of Memes | Watch

In a tweet on Thursday, Tharoor put an end to speculations reacted to the memes said that Sule was asking him a policy question and he leaned over to hear her as she was speaking softly so as not to disturb the debate.

“For all those who’ve been enjoying themselves at Supriya Sule and my expense over our brief exchange in the Lok Sabha, she was asking me a policy question because she was about to speak next. She was speaking softly so as not to disturb Farooq Sahib, so I leaned over to hear her,” Tharoor wrote.

For all those who've been enjoying themselves at @supriyaSule's &my expense over our brief exchange in the Lok Sabha, she was asking me a policy question because she was about to speak next. She was speaking softly so as not to disturb FarooqSahib, so i leaned over to hear her.🙏 — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) April 7, 2022

In another tweet, he also posted lyrics of a popular song from Rajesh Khanna-Sharmila Tagore starrer ‘Amar Prem’ — ‘Kuch toh log kahenge, logon ka kaam hai kehna’, and tagged Sule.

The video clip is from Tuesday when a short-duration discussion was held in the Lower House on ‘Situation in Ukraine’ and National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah was participating in the debate. The video has gone viral on social media with many superimposing movie songs and taking digs. The most widely circulated meme was the one with the song Srivalli from Allu Arjun’s Pushpa: The Rise — in the background.

It was a great speech by Farooq Abdullah. Must listen for everyone. @ShashiTharoor pic.twitter.com/STQe0yulxG — Farrago Abdullah (@abdullah_0mar) April 6, 2022

While some made jokes, others said that Shashi Tharoor is teaching the work-life balance. Some people found the moment cute, with one user commenting, ”Tharoor fire nahi, flower hai.”