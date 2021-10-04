Viral News: In a shocking medical case, doctors in Lithuania were stunned to discover more than a kilogram of nails, bolts, screws and knives from the stomach of a man. Notably, he had started swallowing metallic objects after quitting alcohol. According to Daily Mail, the man, whose identity has not been revealed, was admitted to hospital in the Baltic port city of Klaipeda with severe abdominal pain.Also Read - Viral Video: Air India Plane Gets Stuck Under Foot Over Bridge near Delhi Airport | WATCH

When doctors conducted an X-ray, they found several pieces of metal – some measuring up to four inches (10 centimetres) lodged in his stomach. Cases of foreign bodies found in human bodies are not uncommon, but this time, surgeons described the case as ‘unique’ because of the huge amount of objects.

The doctors managed to successfully remove all the metal objects after a three-hour-long operation. Surgeon Sarunas Dailidena said, “During the three-hour operation with X-ray control, all foreign bodies, even the smallest ones, in the patient’s stomach were removed.”

‘We’ve never seen anything like it,’ Algirdas Slepavicius, head surgeon at Klaipeda Hospital told local media.

The doctor said that the man had begun swallowing the metal objects over the last month after he had stopped drinking. After the surgery, the patient is in a stable condition and recovering. He is also being provided psychological assistance.