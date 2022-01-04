Kakinada: Kindness and empathy are the traits which make us truly human. Thankfully, there is still some hope left for humanity because of these kind people. In one such heartwarming story, a sibling duo returned to India from USA to track down a peanut vendor who gave them peanuts for free in Andhra Pradesh in 2010.Also Read - Drink Doodh Not Daru: Pune Man Dressed As Ravana Distributes Milk, Urges People to Give Up Alcohol

According to The New Indian Express, Nemani Pranav and his sister Suchitha visited the U Kothapalli beach in Andhra Pradesh with their father, Mohan back in 2010. They bought peanuts from Ginjala Pedda Sattaiah, a vendor, but couldn’t pay him as their father forgot his wallet. Sattaiah said it did not matter and let them have the peanuts for free. They also took a photo of Sattaiah with the camera they were carrying, promising to pay the money. However, they could not pay him back soon since they were NRIs living in the United States and flew back there shortly after their trip.

Now, almost 11 years later, Nemani and his sister Suchita returned to India and decided to track down Sattaiah and pay him back. When they couldn’t find him, their father sought the help of his friend, Chandrasekhar Reddy, MLA of Kakinada City. The MLA shared the photo on Facebook and asked his PA Govindarajulu to locate him. Later, a few people from Sattiah’s native village Nagulapalli recognised him and informed the PA about the man’s family.

The siblings then found out that Sattaiah was no more and consoled the bereaved family. They also decided to give the money to his family, a sum of Rs 25,000 to clear their ‘peanut debt’.