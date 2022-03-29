Viral News: The Will Smith-Chris Rock showdown at the Oscars has taken the internet by storm, inspiring a plethora of memes and jokes. Now, leading dairy giant Amul, known for making cartoons on topical issues, has also reacted to the slapgate in its own creative style. Notably, the whole controversy erupted when actor Will Smith stormed the Oscar stage and struck comedian Chris Rock across the face for joking about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith and her shaved head. The moment took the internet by storm, leaving viewers stunned.Also Read - Did Family Guy Predict Will Smith Hitting Chris Rock at Oscars 2022? Fans Seems to Think So | Watch

Amul Butter’s latest topical advertisement features the cartoon version of Will Smith slapping Chris Rock. Sharing it on Twitter, Amul wrote, “Chris Rocked by slap. Snack, don’t smack.”

See the picture here:

After the controversy, The King Richard star has now publically apologised to the comedian on social media. In an Instagram post, he said that he is embarrassed by his actions but ‘a joke about Jada’s medical condition was too much for him to bear’. Notably, his wife Jada Pinkett Smith suffers from alopecia–a condition that causes hair loss, and publicly revealed her diagnosis in 2018.

“Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive. My behavior at last night’s Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable. Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada’s medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally,” he wrote. “I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness,” he added.

On Monday, The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences condemned Will’s actions and launched an inquiry into his slapping of Chris. A statement of the film academy, as per news agency AP, read as, “The Academy condemns the actions of Mr Smith at last night’s show. We have officially started a formal review around the incident and will explore further action and consequences in accordance with our bylaws, standards of conduct and California law.”