A woman in northern California was left shocked and horrified after she discovered a bunch of rattlesnakes under her home. She then called snake rescue organisation called Sonoma County Reptile Rescue who discovered as many as 92 snakes under under her Santa Rosa abode, according to Associated Press.

The official Facebook page of Sonoma County Reptile Rescue shared a post about the rescue, along with a few images, which have gone viral on various social media platforms.

“I got a call from somebody that said they had snakes under their house. 3 hours and 45 minutes later, this is what I came out with, what would you do,” reads the caption shared along with the pictures. The organization further shared in the comments section “59 babies and 22 adults is the final count and yes I will be going back and checking several more times before the 15th of this month.”

See pictures here:

Wolf, director of Sonoma County Reptile Rescue, said he crawled under the home and found a rattlesnake right away, then another and another. He got out from under the house, grabbed two buckets, put on long, safety gloves, and went back in.

“I kept finding snakes for the next almost four hours. I thought, ‘Oh, good, it was a worthwhile call’ but I was happy to get out because it’s not nice, you run into spider webs and dirt and it smells crappy and it’s musty and you’re on your belly and you’re dirty. I mean, it was work, ”he said.

Using his 24-inch snake pole, Wolf removed 22 adult rattlesnakes and 59 babies when he visited the home the first time. Since then, he has returned twice and removed 11 more slithery reptiles. The snakes, Wolf determined, were Northern Pacific Rattlers, which are considered one of the most deadly snakes in Northern California. Rattlesnakes usually hibernate from October to April and look for rocks to hide under and warm places and will return to the same place year after year.

“The snakes found the house to be a great place for them because the rocks give them protection but the house, too, gives them protection from being wet during the winter so, it’s double insulation for them,” he said.

(With AP inputs)