Viral News: Passengers aboard a United Airlines flight were in for a major shock and panic after a snake was discovered aboard the aircraft. The snake suddenly appeared in the business class of the aircraft creating a scare among passengers on Monday at the end of a flight from Florida's Tampa city to New Jersey. The Washington Times reported citing local media of New Jersey, that the passengers flying in business class spotted the snake while the plane was taxiing after landing. Passengers started shrieking and pulling up their feet.

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey said in a statement that the airport's wildlife operations staff and Port Authority Police Department officers removed the garter snake from the United Airlines flight. Thankfully, no one was injured and operations were not affected.

After the snake was removed, passengers deplaned with their baggage, and the plane was searched for any other reptiles crawling aboard and found none, according to the New York Post citing Simple Flying.

The common garter snake is found in every Florida county and is not venomous or aggressive toward humans, said The Washington Times citing the Florida Museum of Natural History. The snakes, which are typically between 18 and 26 inches long, will tend to avoid direct contact with humans or pets and only bite if “intentionally molested.” Garter snakes are also common in New Jersey, said The Washington Times citing the “Snakes of New Jersey” pamphlet published by the state.

Earlier, in February, a similar incident took place on an AirAsia flight in Malaysia when the passengers found a snake while the plane was in the air. The viral Tik Tok video from the flight showed that the reptile was inside a light fixture above passengers.

(With ANI Inputs)