New Delhi: Bollywood actor Sonu Sood has secured a special place in people's hearts for going above and beyond to assist those who reach out to him asking for help. Ever since the actor has been making headlines for his noble initiatives, fans have found unique ways to pay their tributes to the actor or express their love. In one such gesture, a fan painted Sood's face on an old sim card and shared it on social media.

Twitter user who goes by the name Somin recently shared a piece of fanart on his profile where he painted Sonu Sood’s face on a tiny sim. He captioned the picture as ‘Painting on sim card.”

Watch the picture here:

The actor loved it and responded to Somin in a post, saying, “Free 10G network” with a laughter emoji.

Free 10 G network ,😄 https://t.co/uwUUSMBXLW — sonu sood (@SonuSood) October 7, 2021

Since being shared a few hours ago, Sood’s post has gathered more than 6,000 likes and amassed close to 340 rewteets and tons of appreciative comments. While some praised the actor for his gestures, others were impressed by the artwork.

One user wrote, ”Apke help krne ki network usse v jyada h sir ji, God bless you sir.”

Here are some other comments:

बहुत ही सुन्दर कला, इतने छोटे सिम कार्ड पर बहुत ही लाजवाब पेंटिंग दाद देता हू 👏👏 आपके हुनर की, बस ऐसे ही अपनी कला को निखारते रहो, कामयाबी कदम चूमेगी 👌👏👍💕👍 https://t.co/vYyCyBKHY1 — Raghu Naidu (@RaghuNa53936963) October 7, 2021

Your talent is fabulous — Sahitya Paul (@s005p) October 7, 2021

@SonuSood Even god almighty must be watching in shock ! That one person is managing so many difficult task alone! Single handedly! Surely god must have sent you for this divine purpose.God bless you🙏🙏 sir. #SonuSoodRealHero pic.twitter.com/qIIIrtWLS6 — Shumaira ❤️ (@Shumaira143) October 7, 2021

Sonu Sood has been deemed as the ‘real hero’ on social media for helping people in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Not only that, Sood has also been supporting people who reach out to him.