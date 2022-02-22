Viral News: If you are an avid Instagram user, you must have come across several videos featuring Tanzanian content creator Kili Paul. Notably, Kili has become a viral sensation in India by lip-syncing and dancing to popular Bollywood songs. Recognizing his talent and popularity in India, High Commission of India in Tanzania honoured him on Monday.Also Read - Viral Video: Kili Paul & His Sister Neema Dance to Viral Kacha Badam Song, Internet Loves It | Watch

In a post on Twitter on Monday, Indian High Commissioner to Tanzania, Binaya Pradhan, shared photographs from Paul’s recent visit to the Indian Embassy’s office. “Today had a special visitor at the @IndiainTanzania; famous Tanzanian artist Kili Paul has won millions of hearts in India for his videos lip-syncing to popular Indian film songs #IndiaTanzania,” Pradhan tweeted.

Today had a special visitor at the @IndiainTanzania ; famous Tanzanian artist Kili Paul has won millions of hearts in India for his videos lip-syncing to popular Indian film songs #IndiaTanzania pic.twitter.com/CuTdvqcpsb — Binaya Pradhan (@binaysrikant76) February 21, 2022

Paul thanked the High Commissioner for the gesture as he wrote on his Instagram Stories, “Thank you so much High Commissioner of India.”