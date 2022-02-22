Viral News: If you are an avid Instagram user, you must have come across several videos featuring Tanzanian content creator Kili Paul. Notably, Kili has become a viral sensation in India by lip-syncing and dancing to popular Bollywood songs. Recognizing his talent and popularity in India, High Commission of India in Tanzania honoured him on Monday.Also Read - Viral Video: Kili Paul & His Sister Neema Dance to Viral Kacha Badam Song, Internet Loves It | Watch
In a post on Twitter on Monday, Indian High Commissioner to Tanzania, Binaya Pradhan, shared photographs from Paul’s recent visit to the Indian Embassy’s office. “Today had a special visitor at the @IndiainTanzania; famous Tanzanian artist Kili Paul has won millions of hearts in India for his videos lip-syncing to popular Indian film songs #IndiaTanzania,” Pradhan tweeted.
Paul thanked the High Commissioner for the gesture as he wrote on his Instagram Stories, “Thank you so much High Commissioner of India.”
Notably, Kili Paul shot to fame after his video of lip-syncing to the Shershah song ‘Raataan Lambiyan’ with his sister Neema Paul went crazy viral and even drew reactions from Siddharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani. Paul, who has 2.2 million Instagram followers, has also made reels on other Bollywood hit songs and has gained a huge following of Indian audience. He is followed by popular Indian film celebrities including Ayushmann Khurrana, Gul Panag and Richa Chadha.
Here are some of his videos:
