Kohima: If you are a regular on Twitter, you might know about Nagaland minister Temjen Imna Along who has been trending on the platform for his hilarious and witty tweets. The minister has impressed social media users with his impeccable sense of humour, something which is not seen a lot from politicians in our country. After amusing Twitterati with his ‘small eyes’ viral video he has now grabbed the eyeballs of netizens with his thoughtful-yet-hilarious take on the occasion of World Population Day.Also Read - Old is Gold! 94-Year-Old Bhagwani Devi Wins Gold & 2 Bronze For India in World Masters Athletics

The minister has urged the Twitterati to join his ‘singles movement,’ asking the youth of our country to ‘#StaySingle’ like him. He tweeted, “On the occasion of #WorldPopulationDay, let us be sensible towards the issues of population growth and inculcate informed choices on child bearing. Or #StaySingle like me and together we can contribute towards a sustainable future. Come join the singles movement today,” the minister added.

On the occasion of #WorldPopulationDay, let us be sensible towards the issues of population growth and inculcate informed choices on child bearing. Or #StaySingle like me and together we can contribute towards a sustainable future. Come join the singles movement today. pic.twitter.com/geAKZ64bSr — Temjen Imna Along (@AlongImna) July 11, 2022

The tweet has gone viral and Twitter users absolutely loved his view on ‘population growth,’ with the inculcation of informed choices on childbearing. Users lauded the minister’s thoughtful remarks on the occasion. One user commented, “No longer will have to blame myself for being single. Proud member of the movement.” Another user lauded the minister, saying, “Rising star politician of India.”

Reacting to this statement, Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju also joked around and said, “The Education Minister of Nagaland is not actually against marriage but he only intends to increase the numbers of his group.”

Earlier, on Sunday, Temjen Imna Along won over Twitter yet again with his witty remark on Google’s concern about his wife. He shared a picture of the most asked questions on Google about him. Among the several queries on Google about the witty minister, one search that was highlighted by him was, “Temjen Imna Along wife.” Reacting to the same, Temjen Imna tagged Google and wrote, “Ayalee, @Google search excites me. I am still looking for her!”

Ayalee, @Google search excites me.😆 I am still looking for her! pic.twitter.com/RzmmgyFFeq — Temjen Imna Along (@AlongImna) July 10, 2022

