Mumbai: A Swiggy delivery partner is being lauded on social media after he displayed humanity and helped save the life of an elderly man. The incident occurred on 25 December when Mumba-based Col (Retd) Man Mohan Malik became ill following which his son Manish Malik decided to rush him to the hospital in his car. However, they got stuck due to heavy traffic on the road. His son then pleaded with passersby to give him and his father a lift on a two-wheeler as it would help them reach the hospital quickly. While many refused, a Swiggy delivery boy Mrunal Kridat immediately agreed to help the father-son duo.Also Read - Food Delivery Platform Swiggy Raises $700 Million In Fresh Funding From Invesco, Others

“Suddenly, we saw a Swiggy delivery person across the road. He was moving from Reclamation towards the hospital. I asked my son to request him for help as my situation was deteriorating quickly,” Col Malik said. With his help, the ailing man was able to reach Lilavati Hospital quickly and get his treatment started.

“As we approached the hospital, we found the gates were closed. The Swiggy delivery executive requested the security guard who was stationed at a distance to open the gate as there was a “serious patient” requiring immediate admission to the emergency ward. He then went on to also inform the staff, requesting them to act at the earliest. The medical team rushed to the spot, and the last I remember, I was being wheeled into the hospital,” Col Malik recalled.

[1/1] 25th December I had to rush my dad to the hospital in a critical

condition. Got stuck in a terrible traffic jam while reaching there but shouted out to a @Swiggy delivery person to Piggyback and take my dad to the emergency ward. — Manish Malik (@manimalik) February 1, 2022

Swiggy’s official Instagram account also shared a post, saying how the delivery guy saved a man’s life.

The Colonel was able to recover in a few weeks’ time and expressed his gratitude for the Swiggy delivery man Kirdat. He said, “After several weeks at the hospital, I am well. All I could think about was the young boy who gave me a new lease of life. For me, he is truly a “Saviour” as Swiggy calls them. If not for him, I would have perhaps never been able to return to my loved ones. Thank you to him and all the unsung delivery heroes.”

The post has gone viral, and people called him a hero for displaying humanity and kindness.