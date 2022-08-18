Chennai: Social media is full of stories of people who end up finding bizarre items in their food delivery orders. This time, Ko Sesha, a Tamil Lyricist was left infuriated after he claimed to have found pieces of chicken in his vegetarian meal. Sesha, who is a strict vegetarian, had placed an order for Gobi Manchurian with Corn Fried Rice from a restaurant called The Bowl Company listed on Swiggy. When he received the order, he was left appalled at finding chicken pieces in his meal.Also Read - Viral Video: Uncle Dances To Dil Na Diya Almost As Well As Hritik Roshan, Impresses Netizens. Watch

Sharing the picture, he wrote, “Found pieces of chicken meat in the “Gobi Manchurian with Corn Fried Rice” that i ordered on @Swiggy from the @tbc_india. What’s worse was Swiggy customer care offered me a compensation of Rs. 70 (!!!) for “offending my religious sentiments”. In a follow-up tweet, he wrote, “I’ve been a strict vegetarian all my life & it disgusts me to think how casually they tried to buy my values. I demand that a representative of Swiggy, no lesser than the State Head call me to personally to apologise. I also reserve my rights to a legal remedy.”

See viral tweets:

I’ve been a strict vegetarian all my life & it disgusts me to think how casually they tried to buy my values. I demand that a representative of Swiggy, no lesser than the State Head call me to personally to apologise. I also reserve my rights to a legal remedy.@SwiggyCares — Ko Sesha (@KoSesha) August 17, 2022

He was further angered by Swiggy’s response as they only offered a refund of Rs 70. He demanded that a higher representative of Swiggy should personally call and apologise to him. Many others users were equally shocked to see his tweet, while some asked why he ordered from a non-vegetarian restaurant.

One user said, “Sue them for punitive damages. You have a very strong case, given they have admitted their mistake when they offered compensation.” Another wrote, “If you are pure vegetarian then you should order it from pure vegetarian restaurant not in a Non-veg aka Veg restaurant… We too feel too hard when a Gopi found in a chicken Manchurian but we won’t over react like how you are blabbering here..”

See other reactions:

You choose from non veg restaurant for your veg food.. Why complaining… — Aravind R (@Aravind53773703) August 17, 2022