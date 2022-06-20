Chennai: A man from Tamil Nadu has created a buzz on social media after he bought a car worth Rs 6 lakh by paying in Rs 10 coins. He had been collecting the coins since a month. When he showed up at the car dealership in Dharmapuri with a bag of coins, the employees were in a major shock and surprise. The man identified as Vetrivel, resident of Arur, said that his mother runs a shop, and he had come across several instances when customers refused to accept Rs 10 coins. As a result, Vetrivel ended up with a large heap of those coins at home.Also Read - WATCH | Water Leakage From Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy Stadium Roof Draws Flak For BCCI After Video Goes Viral

“My mother runs a shop and since people don’t want to accept the Rs 10 coins, they have been piling up at home. No one is ready to accept the coins. Even in banks, officials are reluctant to use them. They claim they don’t have the numbers to count the coins,” Vetrivel told India Today.

He further shared how he also saw children in the area playing with Rs 10 coins as if they were worthless. So, he decided to create awareness by buying a car with only Rs 10 coins. “When RBI has not said that the coins are worthless, why aren’t banks accepting them? Even if we complain, no action is taken,” he added.

Though the car dealership was initially hesitant to go ahead with the transaction, they agreed to go ahead with the deal considering Vetrivel’s determination. Vetrivel then carried sacks of Rs 10 coins into the dealership, got them all counted and following which the keys of the new vehicle were handed over to him.