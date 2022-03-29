Salem: A young man in Tamil Nadu bought his dream motorcycle worth Rs. 2.6 lakh with Re 1 coins he had saved over 3 years. It took the store manager and his colleagues 10 hours to count the coins. According to Times of India, 29-year-old V Boopathi had been saving the money to buy his dream bike in one-rupee coins for more than three years. On Saturday, he arrived at the Bajaj showroom in Salem and brought the coins in a minivan packed with gunny bags. He then purchased a new Bajaj Dominar 400 CC bike.Also Read - Tamil Nadu Student Develops E-Bike From Bicycle Which Automatically Gets Charged During Ride. See Pics

“The staff at the motorcycle showroom took 10 hours to count Boobathi’s three years of savings. The banks would charge Rs 140 as commission for counting Rs 1,00,000 (that too in 2,000 denomination). How will they accept it when we give them Rs 2,60,000 in one-rupee coins?” said Mahavikranth, the manager at Bharat Agency,” Mahavikranth asked. News agency ANI shared the pictures on its official Twitter handle.

See the pictures here:

Tamil Nadu | A youth in Salem paid Rs 2.6 lakh to buy a bike with Re 1 coins he collected in three years. pic.twitter.com/ayLgBa23Ja — ANI (@ANI) March 28, 2022

Boopathi is a YouTuber from Salem and also works as a computer operator in a private firm. He started to save for the Bajaj Dominar 400 ever since he enquired about its price a couple of years ago.

Boobathi said in an interview, “I decided to save money I earned from my YouTube channel. When I inquired about the on-road cost of the bike, I got to know that it was priced at Rs 2.6 lakh, and I had the amount this time.” For three years, he had been converting his savings into coins. “I converted currency notes into one-rupee coins in temples, hotels and even in tea shops,” he said.

In February 2020, a man from Assam created a similar buzz on social media after he bought a new scooter, using a sack full of his savings in coins. The stationary shopkeeper from the Barpeta district saved money for months and went to a showroom with a bag full of coins. The incident came to light when YouTuber Hirak J Das posted his story on Facebook along with some pictures. “Even if it takes a lot of money to fulfil a dream, sometimes it can be fulfilled by saving, little by little,” Das wrote.