Coimbatore: Ahead of India's 75th Independence Day, an artist and social activist from Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore has done something which many of us can't possibly imagine. The miniature artist sketched the national flag at the sclera of his eye to raise awareness about the freedom movement. According to a report by The New Indian Express, the artist identified as, UMT Raja used a mixture of wax and egg white to paint Tricolour in his right eye.

Raja said he completed the painting by looking at a mirror. He said he found it difficult to have his gaze fixed at the mirror and after 16 attempts finished the painting. However, he warned others not to copy him. According to News 18, he added paint to a fine cloth-like film on the white embryo inside the egg shell and later pressed it to the sclera on the eye.

Dr A Sasikala Elizabeth, medical consultant, Aravind eye hospital, told The New Indian Express. “Such acts would definitely harm the eye. The substances he used to draw the Tricolour could cause allergies and itching of the eye.”

Nevertheless, his love and reverence towards the Indian flag has made him go viral on social media. Notably, Raja is a Class IX dropout who is best known for making a miniature signature of late chief minister K Karunanidhi and exhibiting his artistic skills towards awareness campaign during the COVID-19 era, TOI reported.