Viral News: Tanzania’s President Samia Suluhu Hassan is being slammed and criticized on social media after she made several offensive and sexist remarks about women footballers. Objectifying the country’s women footballers, she described them as having ‘flat-chests’ adding that they would not be attractive candidates for marriage. According to an Al Jazeera report, Hassan who is the country’s first female president, made the shameful remarks while hosting the Tanzania’s men’s football under-23 team at State House in the coastal city of Dar es Salaam.Also Read - Viral Video: Iguana Bites Woman While She Was Practicing Yoga on a Beach | Watch

“For those who have flat chests, you might think they are men and not women. And if you look at their faces you might wonder… because if you want to marry, you want someone who is attractive, a lady who has the qualities that you want,” she said at the event. She added that for the women footballers “those qualities have disappeared”.

Clearly upholding the patriarchal mindset, she further said, “Today they are making us proud as a nation when they bring trophies to the country but if you look at their lives in the future, when the legs are tired from playing, when they don’t have the health to play, what life will they be living? The life of marriage is like a dream to them. Because even if one of you here takes them home as your wife, your mother will ask if they are a woman or a fellow man” she said.

Needless to say, Hassan’s degrading and shocking comments were widely criticized online. Liberatus Mwang’ombe said: “Pres @SuluhuSamia makes rude remarks on young girls’ soccer team. She affirms that their flat boobs make them unattractive & don’t stand a chance to get married. Magufuli banned pregnant girls from going to school. Samia sustains the ban & makes fun of poor girls w/ flat boobs.”

Another wrote, “This woman wants to turn Tanzania into Afghanistan… Where are the rights of our women. Mama encourage our African women to excel in what they are good at.”

Yooooooh! A whole president spewing such misogyny is rather sick😱🤦🏿‍♀️

Wena! I kent even https://t.co/XO8ulrHwMS — Tracy Kadessa (@kadesatracy) August 23, 2021

Pres @SuluhuSamia makes rude remarks on young girls’ soccer team. She affirms that their flat boobs make them unattractive & don’t stand a chance to get married. Magufuli banned pregnant girls from going to school. Samia sustains the ban & makes fun of poor girls w/ flat boobs. https://t.co/ZMk00QcKy2 — Liberatus Mwang'ombe (@Liberatus80) August 23, 2021

@SuluhuSamia this is laughable, at this age you assume women live to be seen by men? You believe women live to be married? You believe men marry/ get into relationships solely because of appearances? You think your definition of beauty or good looking is universal? You're thrash https://t.co/LYdBZYuwS3 — stephen Obiri🇰🇪🥇 (@stephenjobiri) August 22, 2021

Very demeaning for these young women who are wrongly assessed as objects of love and/or marriage. https://t.co/umVNruGIB2 — Hilary Biduga (@BidugaHilary) August 22, 2021

so, according to President @SuluhuSamia: for women, key quality to being marriage material is having big boobs, not flat-chested. She literally said that. Unimaginable.

#gender #stereotype https://t.co/MDH4YsoJRn — daniel marr (@danielmarr_) August 22, 2021

Hassan, who took office in March after the sudden death of her predecessor John Magafuli, is the only current serving female head of state in Africa alongside Ethiopia’s President Sahle-Work Zewde, according to AFP.