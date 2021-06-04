Viral News: Though it’s 2021, the world still places restrictions on women’s clothing and judges her fashion choice. In one such incident that reeks of sexism, a female Member of Parliament (MP) in Tanzania was removed from the National Assembly because of her trousers that were deemed ‘tight’. According to a BBC report, Condester Sichwale, a minister for the ruling CCM party, was removed from the Assembly on Tuesday after his male colleague Hussein Amar, had a problem with her clothes. Also Read - Woman Claims She Was Body-Shamed & Kicked Out of Amusement Park Over Length of Her Shorts

Pointing at Condester Sichwale, he said, “Mr. Speaker, an example there is my sister seated on my right with a yellow shirt. Look at the trousers she has worn, Mr. Speaker.” The Speaker then ordered the MP, Condester Sichwale, to leave and was told to “go dress up well, and then join us back later”.

Take a look at the pictures:

🔴 Tanzania’s Parliament left in shock….[Going by the pictures] ➡️Tanzanian MP Condester Michael Sichlwe kicked out for ‘wearing black tight-fitting trousers’ which is considered ‘non-parliamentary attire’. 📷 @Hakingowi pic.twitter.com/21DQ1fA1HN — Louis Jadwong (@Jadwong) June 1, 2021

Hussein Amar argued that Parliament was a reflection of society, citing a portion of Parliament’s rules forbidding female legislators from wearing tight jeans. The BBC reported that chamber orderlies had been asked by Speaker Ndugai to deny entry to anyone who was “inappropriately dressed,”.

Sichwale returned later in a navy blue skirt. Outraged by the incident, women lawmakers in Tanzania have called for an apology to Sichwale.

Meanwhile, the news has gone viral, and social media users have opined how there was nothing wrong with Sichwale’s clothes and called out the male MP’s blatant misogyny and sexism. Many said that it was yet another case of a man dictating women what to wear and moral policing them.

Here are other reactions:

Nonsense. Complete Nonsense. It's not tight. She's fully dressed. And people need to stop policing women. — Valerie. (@ValNgugi) June 1, 2021

I am annoyed with this. Like, really? 😡😡

I hate it when women's clothes, bodies and decisions are policed by men. And those pants ain't tight!! Uugh. Such a mysogonistic power trip by the speaker. — Tak 🇨🇦🇲🇼 (@Tak_Tkk) June 1, 2021

Seriously? The pants are not tight fitting at all and she looks presentable.

The big question I suppose is why do they still have rules that police what women should wear in this day and age? Proffessional/ presentable should be enough. — Bizos (@BizosReth1) June 2, 2021

African countries scorecard:

Police women’s bodies ✅

Protect the poor ❌

Protect LGBTQI+ ❌

Provide basic services for the citizenry ❌ — Keletso 🇧🇼 (@keletso_o) June 2, 2021

Kicked out by men who love to see their side chicks dressed in practically nothing. Hypocrites.

They call that trousers tight fitting?

Deliberate blindness?

And the handmaid tale's women who sat and watched? Smh — Lady Shine. (@shininlite0326) June 1, 2021

I wonder why the other women in the house didn't get up and walk right out with her, pledge solidarity, tomorrow it will be you with some other misogynistic nonsense! — Nelisiwe Ntshangase (@ma_ntshangase) June 2, 2021

What does their parliamentary attire look like? Do they have a uniform or something? Cos I see nothing wrong in this — Cert. Legendary Troublemaker👻 (@Bio_teddy) June 1, 2021