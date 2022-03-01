New Delhi: Kili Paul, the internet sensation who has gone viral for lip-syncing and grooving to Indian songs, thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his words of appreciation. In the 86th episode of his monthly radio program Mann Ki Baat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had heaped praises on Tanzanian siblings Kili and Neema Paul and asked Indians to take inspiration from them. PM Modi appreciated their creativity and commented that he was grateful to them for paying “a tribute to Lata didi and singing our national anthem”.Also Read - Viral Video: Hundreds of Ukrainians Block Russian Tanks From Moving Towards Kyiv. Watch
Overwhelmed about the shoutout, Kili Paul shared a heartfelt post to thank PM Modi. In an Instagram post, Kili shared the screenshots of the tweets posted on the Twitter handle of Prime Minister’s Office (PMO). “I’m so happy about this and thank you Sir @narendramodi. I’m so mind blown to wake up to such beautiful news, this inspired me a million times,” he captioned the post.
PM Modi’s shoutout on Mann Ki Baat
On his monthly radio broadcast “Mann Ki Baat” on Sunday, PM Modi lauded the Tanzanian siblings and called upon Indian youth to make videos of famous Indian songs in different languages to showcase the country’s diversity. PM Modi said, “These days, two Tanzanian siblings, Kili Paul and his sister Neema, are in the news a lot on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and I’m sure you too, must have heard about them. They have a passion, a craze for Indian music and for this reason they are also very popular.”
“Their technique of Lip Sync shows how hard they work at it. Recently, a video of him singing our National Anthem Jana Gana Mana on the occasion of Republic Day went viral. A few days ago, he also paid a soulful tribute to Lata didi by presenting her song. I really appreciate these two siblings Kili and Nima very much for their wonderful creativity. A few days ago, he has also been honoured at the Indian Embassy in Tanzania,” he added.
Notably, Kili Paul shot to fame after his video of lip-syncing to the Shershah song ‘Raataan Lambiyan’ with his sister Neema Paul went crazy viral and even drew reactions from Siddharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani. Paul, who has 2.7 million Instagram followers, has also made reels on other Bollywood hit songs and has gained a huge following of Indian audience. He is followed by popular Indian film celebrities including Ayushmann Khurrana, Gul Panag and Richa Chadha.