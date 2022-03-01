New Delhi: Kili Paul, the internet sensation who has gone viral for lip-syncing and grooving to Indian songs, thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his words of appreciation. In the 86th episode of his monthly radio program Mann Ki Baat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had heaped praises on Tanzanian siblings Kili and Neema Paul and asked Indians to take inspiration from them. PM Modi appreciated their creativity and commented that he was grateful to them for paying “a tribute to Lata didi and singing our national anthem”.Also Read - Viral Video: Hundreds of Ukrainians Block Russian Tanks From Moving Towards Kyiv. Watch

Overwhelmed about the shoutout, Kili Paul shared a heartfelt post to thank PM Modi. In an Instagram post, Kili shared the screenshots of the tweets posted on the Twitter handle of Prime Minister’s Office (PMO). “I’m so happy about this and thank you Sir @narendramodi. I’m so mind blown to wake up to such beautiful news, this inspired me a million times,” he captioned the post.

See the post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kili Paul (@kili_paul)