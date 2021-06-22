Hyderabad: In recent months, we have seen some rather weird and hilarious weddings. Now, in a similar bizarre incident from Telangana, a tribal man married two women at the same time! According to India Today, the marriage took place on June 14 wherein Arjun married two daughters of his aunts in Ghanpur village in Telangana in the same ‘mandap’. Also Read - Viral Video: Bride's Ex-Boyfriend Shows Up at Her Wedding, What Happens Next | Watch

Notably, Arjun first fell in love with his aunt’s daughter, Usha Rani, and later he also fell in love with the daughter of another aunt, Surekha. Both the affairs secretly lasted for four years and no one had a clue about it. However, the secret came out when Arjun’s parents wanted him to get married. Arjun told his parents that he loved both the women and wants to marry them.

Telangana | A Tribal groom from Adilabad district married two brides at the same time Both girls wanted to get married to him and had no issues being wives to the same man. Adivasi tradition allows for such marriage: Pandra Jaivantharao, Mandal Praja Parishad (MPP) pic.twitter.com/3rEKA5n51W — ANI (@ANI) June 19, 2021

He managed to convince the families of Usharani and Surekha and his parents and turns out they were okay with it. Both the girls also had no problems with it and the marriage took place after taking their consent.

“Since it was acceptable to both the girls and there was no objection from his parents and families of the girls, we went ahead with the marriage,” said a member of their community.

Family members, relatives and locals of his village said such a marriage is not an unusual affair and such marriages are acceptable in the tribal community.

“It is common in tribal communities. It is a tribal tradition to get married to two women at the same time. However, this kind of marriage is a crime in the Hindu Marriage Act.”, Pandra Jaivantharao of the Mandal Praja Parishad, of Utnoor Mandal said.

The wedding was then conducted in a village named Ghanpur in Telangana. Both brides were dressed in traditional wedding attire and got married according to the rituals of their community.

