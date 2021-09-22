Hyderabad: An ardent fan of Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, who built a temple with his statue in it, now wants to sell it as he says he has lost reverence for him. According to an IANS report, Gunda Ravinder, once a staunch follower of KCR, had built the temple in 2016 with KCR’s marble statue in it at his house in Dandepalli mandal headquarters in Mancherial district. Notably, both Ravinder and his family used to worship the popular leader like a god.Also Read - Telangana Launches 'Medicine From The Sky' Project to Deliver Medicines In Remote Areas Using Drones

Ravinder, who claimed to have actively participated in the Telangana movement, used to proudly showcase the temple as his reverence for Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) chief. “Beloved son of Telangana and hope of four crore people,” are the words inscribed in the temple.

In total, he spent Rs 3 lakh on building the temple and installing the statue. He claimed to have taken loans for this and for participating in the movement.

However, he has now covered the statue with bags and wants to sell it to repay the loans.

Ravinder alleged that after formation of Telangana state he did not get the due recognition in TRS. He says he did not even get an opportunity to meet KCR or his son KTR. He also claimed that some leaders in the party did not allow him to come up and he lost even cable TV network, which was his only source of income.

(With IANS inputs)