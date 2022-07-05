Viral News: Needless to say, messaging service WhatsApp has become an integral part of our lives and is even used in office and professional conversations. Nowadays, conversations in office environments have become more casual and friendly. Most people have moved on from the strict formal language that once was required for official communication. However, there are still some bosses who have unreasonable and strict demands. Recently, a young professional shared a screenshot on Reddit of a WhatsApp conversation where he got pulled up for greeting his boss with a “hey”. The screenshot shows that Reddit user, Shreyas’ boss had a problem when he texted him a “hey” on WhatsApp messenger.Also Read - SBI Customers Alert! Use WhatsApp For Banking Services Soon; Details Here

"Hi Shreyas, my name is Sandeep," the boss says after texting to ask a question. "Please don't [use] the word 'hey.' It's offensive for me. If you can't remember my name, simply use 'Hi.'" The boss then asked Shreyas not to use certain phrases in a professional setting, like "dude, man chap, and chick." Unless addressing a large gathering, he considered the phrase "hello" to be unprofessional.

Shreyas defended himself saying, “Well, considering that we are having a conversation over WhatsApp and not over LinkedIn or a mail chain. I’m just being casual as you are texting me on my personal number. And coming to being professional I’m not the one being offended.” The boss then claimed that WhatsApp is “not personal space anymore”. He said that the messenger is used for business, and further added, “I am not insisting my ideology on you. If you understand it, fine; or you will understand it sooner or later.”

The post has gone viral, and the internet has weighed in with several reactions. A majority of users sided with the employee, and remarked that his boss was unnecessarily being too rigid. One user said, “Hey Sandeep, if you want professionalism, please don’t ever contact me on my personal WhatsApp number again. And to his last message, “Hey” isn’t unprofessional anymore. It is used for business just like WhatsApp.” Another user wrote, “Seriously. “Hey” especially with a colleague/team member with whom you’ve had ongoing conversations with is more than acceptable, almost preferable, to keep the convo as open as possible.”

What do you think?