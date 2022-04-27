Ranchi: A passenger on board the Howrah-Ranchi Shatabdi Express, was left pleasantly surprised on Tuesday when he received a surprise iftar on the train as he was about to break his Ramzan fast. The passenger named Shahnawaz Akhtar shared the heartwarming experience on Twitter, and thanked Indian Railways for the sweet gesture.Also Read - Sapna Choudhary Dances to Gori Naache in Patiala Suit, Flaunts Her Desi Thumkas | Watch Viral Video

“Thank you #IndianRailways for the #Iftar. As soon as I boarded Howrah #Shatabdi at Dhanbad, I got my snacks. I requested the pantry man to bring tea little late as I am fasting. He confirmed by asking, aap roza hai? I nodded in yes. Later someone else came with iftar,” Akhtar wrote on Twitter and also posted a photograph of the meal served to him on the train.

See the picture here:

Thank you #IndianRailways for the #Iftar

As soon as I boarded Howrah #Shatabdi at Dhanbad,I got my snacks.I requested the pantry man to bring tea little late as I am fasting.He confirmed by asking, aap roza hai? I nodded in yes. Later someone else came with iftar❤@RailMinIndia pic.twitter.com/yvtbQo57Yb — Shahnawaz Akhtar شاہنواز اختر शाहनवाज़ अख़्तर (@ScribeShah) April 25, 2022

IRCTC officials said the meal for Akhtar was arranged by the on-board catering manager personally. “The staff was readying to break their fast and the passenger boarded the same coach. He told us he is fasting, so the staff shared their iftar with him. This is basic humanity,” Prakash Kumar Behera, On-board Catering Supervisor, IRCTC, told PTI.

The post has gone viral and received accolades from netizens, who also pointed out that Akhtar should thank the staff on board and not the railways.

“The whole of Indian Railways family is touched by your comments and hope you had a good meal. This is a perfect example of how the government led by PM Modi works with the motto of Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas and Sabka Vishwas. Jai Hind,” tweeted Darshana Jardosh, Minister of State for Railways.

The whole of Indian Railways family is touched by your comments and hope you had a good meal. This is a perfect example of how the government led by PM Modi works with the motto of Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas and Sabka Vishwas. Jai Hind 🇮🇳 https://t.co/gZE5L6Vi1e — Darshana Jardosh (@DarshanaJardosh) April 25, 2022

Muslims around the world are observing the Ramzan fast. Iftar is the nightly meal that marks the breaking of the fast.