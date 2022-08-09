Viral News: Raksha Bandhan, which celebrates the bond between a brother and sister, is just around the corner and people are gearing up to celebrate the beautiful festival. However, not every brother has a sister, and vice-versa. And with social media and news channels bombarding people information about the upcoming festival, it is natural to feel a little left out when you don’t have a sibling to celebrate the festival with. A Reddit user recently shared his experience of feeling ‘FOMO’ and described that he was so desperate that he tried to look for a sister on Tinder. Yes, you read that right! Makers of the dating app Tinder, that helps a person find love or companionship, would never have imagined that someone would seek out a sister on the platform.Also Read - Viral Video: Mother-Daughter Duo Groove Beautifully to Pasoori, Netizens Shower Praises | Watch

The man, hailing from Mumbai, said that he used the app to find sisters every year on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan. And surpsingly, the strategy ah worked for him. “Looking for a sister to hangout during Raksha Bandhan,” read the man’s Tinder bio. He has actually found two women wiling to be their sisters!

Here’s his Reddit post:

“I have felt FOMO for most of my life during Raksha Bandhan as I do not have any sisters. No one to tie me Rakhi and me gifting them stuff. Anyways, for the last 2 years, I have been putting the bio as follows during 2 weeks before Raksha Bandhan: “Looking for a sister to hangout during Raksha Bandhan,” reads the post on Reddit.

“Thanks to Tinder, now I have two sisters, both of whom I met on the dating app. This year, all three of us are planning to get together and celebrate Raksha Bandhan and exchange gifts and stuff. I’m so excited,” he wrote.

His post received mixed responses from Reddit users. While some found it rather hilarious and joked about it, others found it confusing. A few months back, a man from Kerala went viral for using dating app Bumble to look for an apartment in Mumbai.