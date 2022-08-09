The man, hailing from Mumbai, said that he used the app to find sisters every year on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan. And surpsingly, the strategy ah worked for him. “Looking for a sister to hangout during Raksha Bandhan,” read the man’s Tinder bio. He has actually found two women wiling to be their sisters!

“I have felt FOMO for most of my life during Raksha Bandhan as I do not have any sisters. No one to tie me Rakhi and me gifting them stuff. Anyways, for the last 2 years, I have been putting the bio as follows during 2 weeks before Raksha Bandhan: “Looking for a sister to hangout during Raksha Bandhan,” reads the post on Reddit.

“Thanks to Tinder, now I have two sisters, both of whom I met on the dating app. This year, all three of us are planning to get together and celebrate Raksha Bandhan and exchange gifts and stuff. I’m so excited,” he wrote.