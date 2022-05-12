Viral News: Christie’s has said that ‘The Rock’, an egg-sized white diamond billed as the largest of its kind to go up for auction, sold Wednesday for more than 21.6 million Swiss francs (USD 21.75 million) including fees, though at the low end of the expected range. The 228-carat pear-shaped G-colour stone, with its platinum pendant mounting, has a gross weight of 61.3 grams (2.2 ounces) and dimensions of 5.4 centimeters by 3.1 centimeters (2.1 inches by 1.2 inches), making it about the size of a medium hen’s egg.Also Read - MP Farmer Strikes Rich, Stumbles Upon 11.88-Carat Diamond Worth Rs 50 Lakh in Panna Mine | Watch

G-colour is not the highest grade, but fourth on the letter rung below the top-grade D-colour diamonds. An unspecified private buyer acquired The Rock, for which the pre-auction estimate was between 19 million and 30 million francs.

Max Fawcett, head of jewelry at Christie’s Geneva, hailed a successful sale in ‘uncharted territory’ for a stone of its kind