Viral News: Amid the Russia-Ukraine war, Popular animated sitcom ‘The Simpsons’ has released a commissioned image of the animated cartoon family to stand in solidarity with Ukraine. A photo tweeted from the official account of ‘The Simpsons’ depicts Homer, Marge, Bart, Lisa and baby Maggie holding Ukrainian flags in unison with a caption reading, ‘#TheSimpsons #Simpsons #Ukraine’.Also Read - Are ‘The Simpsons’ Right Again? Fans Think The Show Predicted Russia-Ukraine Crisis Way Back in 1998!

While Homer holds one flag, Bart and Lisa together hold another, baby Maggie waves two small flags and Marge waves one that appears to grow out of her iconic blue bee hive.

See the picture here:

Al Jean, Simpsons’ executive producer, said the creation of political images isn’t common in the animated sitcoms repertoire. However, the Russian invasion of Ukraine proved to be an appropriate exception, reports deadline.com.

“We don’t do this very often, only very rarely when there’s something extremely important for a cause that could not be bigger,” Jean said.

The cartoon was drawn by animator and director David Silverman who has been with the show since its inception in 1989. Show producer Jim Brooks called creator Matt Groening, Jean and Silverman to create the image to express their solidarity with the independent Eastern European nation.

“It’s meant to show we care about what’s going on and have enormous sympathy for the people of Ukraine and want this to stop,” Jean added.

The animated Fox sitcom has gained a reputation in recent years for predicting historical events with uncanny accuracy years, even decades, ahead. Fans of the animated sitcom recently pointed out that a episode of The Simpsons eerily predicted the Russian-Ukraine crisis way back in 1998.

The longest-running American sitcom has also forecasted events like Donald Trump’s presidency, the Disney-Fox merger, Super Bowl victors, and even Tom Hanks endorsing the United States government.

(With IANS inputs)