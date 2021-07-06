Bhopal: In a very unexpected incident, a Special armed force (SAF) jawan returned to meet his house empty but the thief who stole his belongings left a note of apology behind asking for his forgiveness. The incident was reported from Bheem Nagar area in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhind district. As per a report in NaiDuniya, the thief raided the house and stole several valuable items including gold and silver jewelry. However, what made it to the headlines was the thief’s handwritten note where he wrote that he had to steal in a compulsion to save the life of his ailing friend. In the handwritten letter, the thief wrote, “Sorry Dost Majboori thi (Sorry friend I was helpless)”. Also Read - Drunk Rats? Around 12 Sealed Bottles of Wine Emptied by Rats in a Liquor Outlet

In the apology note, the thief further asked the residents of the house not to bother much as he will come back and return everything soon. He also added that if he doesn’t steal then he wouldn’t be able to save his friend’s life. Also Read - Harsh Goenka Shares Stunning Video of 'Cloud Waterfall' from Mizoram; Netizens Say 'Can't Describe this Beauty in Words' | WATCH

Lodging a complaint with the police, the SAF jawan’s wife Reema Maurya said that her husband, Rakesh Kumar Maurya, works in Chhattisgarh SAF. She said that she lives alone at the home with her children. However, on June 30 she along with her children went to her parent’s home in Porsa town. And, when she returned on July 5, she saw that all the locks of her house were broken and all goods inside the house were lying scattered. Reema also added that several jewelry items of gold and silver were missing. Also Read - ‘From no Bed in Hospitals to no Room in Hotels,’ as Manali Sees Tourist Rush Ahead of COVID Third Wave, Netizens Worried

On reaching the spot after the complaint, police found the handwritten note that read, “Sorry friend, there was a compulsion. If I don’t do this, my friend’s life will be lost. Don’t take tension, as soon as I have the money, I will return it to you. You don’t take the tension of money at all.”

Based on the letter, the local police are suspecting that the accused must be someone close to the complainant. The police have launched an investigation into the case.