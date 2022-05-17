Chitrakoot: In a rather bizarre incident, thieves who had stolen 16 precious idols from the Balaji temple in Chitrakoot left 14 of them near the house of the head priest of the temple on Sunday. Call it a miracle or fear of God, the residents of Taraunha in Uttar Pradesh’s Chitrakoot district were left stunned after they found the idols.Also Read - Viral Video: Chor Aunty Cleverly Steals Woman's Phone At a Store, Netizens in Splits | Watch

Describing the reason, the thieves also wrote a letter claiming that they were having nightmares after committing the crime and were not being able to sleep.

“16 ashtadhatu idols worth several crores were stolen from the ancient Balaji temple at Taraunha on the night of May 9. In this connection, Mahant Rambalak had lodged an FIR against unknown thieves,” Station House Officer of Sadar Kotwali Karvi, Rajiv Kumar Singh, said.

“Out of 16 stolen idols, 14 were found mysteriously in a sack near the residence of Mahant Rambalak on Sunday,” he said, adding that the priest also found a letter with the sack in which thieves wrote that they were having scary dreams at night, so because of fear, they are returning the idols.

At present all the 14 ‘ashtadhatu’ (made up of eight metals) idols have been deposited in the Kotwali and further action is being taken, he added.

According to New Indian Express, all the stolen idols were about 300 years old. Of the idols, nine were made up of Ashtadhatu, three of copper and four of brass. While half a dozen idols were of Radha-Krishna, another six were of Shaligram (a form of Lord Vishnu). The rest were of different deities, said the priest.