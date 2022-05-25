Goa: Of late, many bizarre and interesting stories related to theft are coming to the fore. In one such unusual case of theft, thieves broke into a bungalow in Goa, and decamped with valuables worth over Rs 20 lakh. What’s pretty weird is the fact that the thieves also left behind an ‘I love you’ message for the house owner.Also Read - Viral Video: Thief Enters House to Steal, Gets Stuck on The Door Because.. | Watch

The bizarre incident happened in Margao town of South Goa on Monday. Police said the burglars broke into the bungalow after gaining entry by cutting open a bathroom grill, when the family had gone out for a function. The burglary came to light on Tuesday at 1 p.m. when the family returned home. After they looked at the TV, they were left wondering who wrote “I love U” on the screen. The family checked all the rooms and saw everything was lying in a mess. It was then that they realized what had happened. 9 pairs of bangles, a chain, two necklaces, silver biscuit, bracelets, lockets, ‘mangalsutra’ were stolen, a family member said as reported by the Indian Express.

After alerting the police, a dog squad and a fingerprint expert were pressed into service to obtain clues. As per the complaint lodged by Asib Xec, the family members were celebrating his brother’s marriage and on the day of the incident they were attending the reception party.

“The owner was surprised to find that the thieves had written ‘I love you’ using a marker on the screen of the television,” the official said. A complaint was lodged with the Margao police on Tuesday, following which a case of housebreaking and theft was registered against the accused, inspector Sachin Narvekar said.

(With Agency Inputs)