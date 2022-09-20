Viral News: Matrimonial advertisements in India often made headlines for their ridiculous demands and illogical requirements. Case in point: A recent matrimonial ad carried a rather unusual request, while seeking a groom for a woman. Towards the end, it has a unique disclaimer that reads, “Software engineers kindly do not call.”Also Read - Viral Video: Hungry Bear Wanders Into Supermarket, Feasts on Snacks & Candy Bars | Watch

A "fair MBA beautiful girl from Rich Family Business Background" is looking for a groom. The groom should either be an "IAS/IPS, a working doctor, or an industrialist, from the same caste". While all these aspects are fairly common in an ad, the funniest part is the ad specifically states software engineers to not call.

User Samir Arora who shared a picture of the ad, joked that the "future of IT does not look sound."

Future of IT does not look so sound. pic.twitter.com/YwCsiMbGq2 — Samir Arora (@Iamsamirarora) September 16, 2022

The tweet has gone viral, and become a point of discussion on Twitter. Many wondered what the woman and her family have against software engineers. Many took this opportunity to poke fun at engineers. One user wondered, “Even Big Data Engineers not allowed? What about Data Scientists, IOT Engineers, and Blockchain experts?”

😂 think about mechanical

no scope left https://t.co/Y8XG1SrmEk — aakash dubey (@akaydubey) September 17, 2022

Unfortunately or fortunately these software engineers earns more than a IAS/IPS and can change their job if they don’t like their boss 😁 — Ranit (@ronixe009) September 16, 2022

Don’t worry..Engineers don’t rely on some newspaper ad. They find everything on their own. — Ajay sharma (@Ajaysha17977479) September 16, 2022

Looking at the ad, the whole country’s future doesn’t look so sound. — Ashutosh Vishwakarma (@aashutoshaawara) September 16, 2022

