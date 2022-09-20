Viral News: Matrimonial advertisements in India often made headlines for their ridiculous demands and illogical requirements. Case in point: A recent matrimonial ad carried a rather unusual request, while seeking a groom for a woman. Towards the end, it has a unique disclaimer that reads, “Software engineers kindly do not call.”Also Read - Viral Video: Hungry Bear Wanders Into Supermarket, Feasts on Snacks & Candy Bars | Watch
A "fair MBA beautiful girl from Rich Family Business Background" is looking for a groom. The groom should either be an "IAS/IPS, a working doctor, or an industrialist, from the same caste". While all these aspects are fairly common in an ad, the funniest part is the ad specifically states software engineers to not call.
User Samir Arora who shared a picture of the ad, joked that the "future of IT does not look sound."
MATRIMIONIAL AD ASKS SOFTWARE ENGINEERS TO NOT CALL: SEE TWEET
The tweet has gone viral, and become a point of discussion on Twitter. Many wondered what the woman and her family have against software engineers. Many took this opportunity to poke fun at engineers. One user wondered, “Even Big Data Engineers not allowed? What about Data Scientists, IOT Engineers, and Blockchain experts?”
What do you think?