Viral News: As students, we were supposed to write essays on a array of topics, which were intended to test knowledge and understanding of the subject and also our skill in reading and writing. Recently, a student was asked to describe 'marriage' in a 10-mark question, and his definition of the word will make you laugh hard. The student explained the concept of marriage in a Social Studies Exam paper, and his answer is both brutal and hilarious.

A photo of the answer sheet has gone crazy viral on Twitter. The picture posted by a Twitter user, @srpdaa, shows the picture of the answer sheet wherein marriage is described as, "Marriage happens when the parents of a girl say to her, 'you are big woman now…we can't feed you again, better go and find a man who will start feeding you'…." He further writes, "And the girl meet with a man whose parents shout at him to marry. Please you are a big man now. Both of them test themselves and become happy. Then agree to live together and start doing nonsense to have children."

Obviously, the teacher wasn't impressed by his answer and marked it a zero on ten. The teacher also called it 'nonsense', along with a remark that says, "See me."

STUDENT’S ESSAY ON MARRIAGE GOES VIRAL: SEE TWEET

Needless to say, social media users were left in splits after reading the hilarious answer. “I loved the kid’s response,” wrote a user. “It is so so so funny” said a second. “This is pure innocent honesty,” reads another comment.