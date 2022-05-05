New Delhi: A German woman has been convicted of sexual assault in what is being described as a case of criminal ‘stealthing’, a first such known case by a woman, reported news agency – the Deutsche Welle (DW). A German court found the woman guilty of sexual assault after she kept the man in dark and poked holes in her partner’s condoms without his knowledge. She was handed a six-month suspended sentence for purposefully damaging her partner’s condoms, the DW reported citing local media.Also Read - Here's What a Black Hole Sounds Like, Netizens Call It Horror Movie Music. Watch

What’s the case?

The case involves a 39-year-old woman who was in a casual relationship with a 42-year-old man. The duo met online last year and began a casual, sexual relationship. However, things went south when the woman developed deeper feelings for her partner but knew that he didn’t wish

to be in a committed relationship. The woman then secretly poked holes in the condoms that her partner kept in his nightstand, hoping to get pregnant. Thankfully, she did not succeed.

The woman later messaged the man, saying that she believed she was pregnant and told him that

she'd purposefully damaged the condoms. The man then went on press criminal charges against her partner and the woman admitted to attempting to manipulate him.

What is stealthing?

The term ‘stealthing’ is used for when a man secretly removes his condom during sexual intercourse, unbeknownst to his partner. But this case, in the western German city of Bielefeld, is being termed ‘historic’ because, for the first time, a woman has been found and booked for ‘stealthing’. “This provision also applies in the reverse case. The condoms were rendered unusable without the man’s knowledge or his consent,” Judge Salewski said in her decision. “No means no here as well,” she added.

(With inputs from agency)