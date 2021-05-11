Longjing: In a terrifying incident, a tourist was temporarily left stranded on a 330-ft glass-bottomed suspension bridge at Piyan Mountain in China’s Longjing City after sudden winds shattered the transparent panels around him. In images which have surfaced online, a person can be seen clinging to the rail of the bridge, surrounded by missing and damaged glass platform panels. Also Read - Viral Video: Man Works Out Underwater to Spread Awareness on Fitness | Watch

According to Hong Kong’s Apple Daily newspaper, the glass panels beneath the tourist’s feet were reported to have cracked and crashed toward the cliffs below the bridge. He then clung onto the bridge’s guardrails, with several gaps seen in front of him. The local government said in an online statement on Friday that the bridge was damaged by winds up to 73 to 92 miles per hour, or about the equivalent of a Category 1 hurricane under the Saffir-Simpson scale.

Pictures of the incident have now gone viral on social media.

Someone was trapped high up on a suspended glass walkway at a scenic spot in north east China yesterday when high winds caused glass panels to fall out around them. They were eventually able to climb to safety. pic.twitter.com/0vkFHasyWh — Matt Knight (@MattCKnight) May 8, 2021

Thankfully, he later managed to crawl back to safety following the joint rescue efforts of firefighters and police as well as forestry and tourism staff, according to a report by state news agency Xinhua. He was sent to hospital for a check-up, and his condition is said to be stable.

The statement shared on Weibo said: “Our staff rushed to the scene with emergency equipment and successfully transferred the trapped person to safety. The incident caused no casualties. The trapped person was taken to hospital for observation. He was discharged as his mental and physical condition were stable.”

The terrifying incident has now raised concerns over the safety of glass-bottomed bridges, which are popular tourist attractions in China. As of now, the Piyan Mountain tourist area has been closed and authorities were investigating whether other amusements at the park presented safety hazards.

According to state news agency Xinhua, 60 glass-deck bridges have been built in China since 2016.

“So many glass deck bridges have been built in recent years and are very popular with tourists. But how can we ensure their safety?” Xinhua quoted a social media user as saying.