Guntur: "Love has no culture, boundaries, race and religion. It is pure and beautiful like early morning sunrise falling in lake." Exemplifying the essence of that quote, a Turkish woman and an Indian man recently tied the knot in Andhra Pradesh's Guntur in a traditional ceremony.

According to a report by India Today, the groom, Madhu Sankeerth met the bride, Gijem in 2016 on a work project. and soon became friends. After some time, Madhu shifted to Turkey for work, where Gijem was residing. The two soon fell in love and decided to take their friendship to the next level. However, it wasn’t easy convincing both the families, but eventually they came around. After their parents’ approval, the couple got engaged in 2019. It was decide that they would get married the next year, but their plans got cancelled due to Covid.

The couple finally tied the knot in July this year in Turkey following Turkish traditions. They had a second wedding in India in a traditional Telugu Hindu ceremony, wherein Gijem wore a beautiful saree and performed all rituals.

In an interview, Gijem also mentioned how her family loves Indian culture and how she is also learning Telegu to communicate better with her husband’s family and relatives.

