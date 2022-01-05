Viral News: In the hopes of making money, people do all sorts of crazy things just like this US reality TV star who made a fortune from farting in jars. Yes, it might sound gross, but reality TV star Stephanie Matto made more than Rs 1 crore by selling her farts. However, as they say excess of everything is bad! Just a few months later, the 31-year-old star announced her retirement, after she was rushed to hospital for squeezing out one too many.Also Read - 'It's A Show of God's Power': Pastor Sits on People's Faces & Farts on Them, Claims That It Heals Them According to Daily Mail, Matto was admitted to the emergency room after experiencing shooting pains in her chest. She thought she was having a heart attack or a stroke, and was convinced she was going to die any moment. After conducting blood tests and an EKG, doctors told her that the symptoms were actually caused by excess gas from her frequent diet of beans, eggs, and banana protein shakes. She had squeezed out up to 50 jars’ worth of farts a week to keep up with demand and even added protein shakes to her diet to make them more pungent.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stephanie Matto (@stepankamatto)

Reliving the lead-up to the hospital visit, Stephanie told Jam Press.: ‘I remember within one day I had about three protein shakes and a huge bowl of black bean soup. I could tell that something was not right that evening when I was lying in bed and I could feel a pressure in my stomach moving upward. It was quite hard to breathe and every time I tried to breathe in I’d feel a pinching sensation around my heart. And that, of course, made my anxiety escalate. I actually called my friend and asked if they could come over to drive me to the hospital because I thought I was experiencing a heart attack. I ended up going to the hospital that evening. I didn’t tell my doctors about the farting in the jar but I did tell them about my diet. It was made clear that what I was experiencing wasn’t a stroke or heart attack but very intense gas pains. I was advised to change my diet and to take a gas suppressant medication, which has effectively ended my business.’

Notably, Stephanie’s popularity rose after appearing on the reality TV show 90 Day Fiancé. She began selling her farts back in November, after receiving requests on the adult-content site Unfiltrd. In a TikTok video, she revealed that she earned over $50,000 (approximately Rs 38 lakh) in just one week by selling 97 jars of fart.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stephanie Matto (@stepankamatto)

Wondering how? Matto first used to bottle up her farts in a glass jar, and then sent the package out to one of her fans for $1,400 (around ₹ 75,000) each.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stephanie Matto (@stepankamatto)