Perth: In a very rare incident, a pair of identical twin sisters from Australia's Perth recently got engaged to their shared boyfriend Ben Byrne during a romantic picnic in the park. The 35-year-old twin sisters Anna and Lucy DeCinque, famously dubbed as "world's closest sisters" shared their partner of a decade, and in the most recent episode of TLC's reality TV series Extreme Sisters, Ben proposed them for marriage.

Appearing on the show, 37-year-old Ben who is an electrician by profession took the DeCinque sisters to a park where they sat below a tree in a candlelit setting. And while proposing them, Ben gave both the sisters matching engagement rings with three bands and said, "Well this can symbol the three of us".

After putting the engagement rings on their fingers, Ben said, “Anna you mean the world to me and I want to show you that I’m committed to you”. He then turned to Lucy and said, “And Lucy, you mean the world to me and I want to show you that I’m committed to you as well and I want to spend the rest of my life with youse.” He then added: ‘I love youse, I love you both. I’m willing to do whatever it takes to make you happy.”

Completely impressed by the romantic proposal, Ann and Lucy said in unison: “We love you too.” They added: “We are the luckiest twins in the world. Like we share a man that totally loves us for who we are. Ben is our hero, he is our Prince Charming.”

Moments after the proposal, Ben expressed, “I know that we can’t legally get married here. This is the best I can do.” Responding to this Anna and Lucy immediately suggested that they could get married in other countries instead. They said: “I think we can get married in Malaysia, Indonesia or other parts of America. We know there are places to get married for the three of us and we’ll make it happen. We won’t stop until the three of us can get married together. We’ve already Googled it.”

Anna and Lucy have earned the world title of the ‘most identical twins’ are said to be so close to each other that they even go to the toilet together and measure out their food to ensure they are eating exactly the same amount. Speaking to the New York Post, Anna said,

“When she goes to the toilet, I come with her; when she has a shower, I come with her.”

“You name it and we do it. We’re never apart. I don’t think we’d function without each other. We have separation anxiety. We’re bound to each other,” she added.

As per reports, Anna and Lucy have been dating Ben since 2012 and want to get married to him together, but since polygamy is banned under the Australian Marriage Act 1961, they are hoping to fulfill their nuptial dream somewhere overseas.