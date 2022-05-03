New Delhi: Employees at Twitter have been constantly worried about losing their jobs, ever since Elon Musk bought the microblogging site for $44 billion, and if new reports are to be believed, Tesla CEO has lined up job applications to replace some of the company’s top executives. Elon Musk has lined up a new Chief Executive for Twitter to replace CEO Parag Agrawal once the sale deal is completed later this year, news agency Reuters reported quoting an unnamed source. Musk has reportedly refused to reveal the identity of Agarwal’s replacement.Also Read - Elon Musk Brings Supermodel Mom To Met Gala 2022; Shares Plans For Twitter To Make It 'Entertaining & Funny'

As per the report, last month, Musk had told Twitter’s chairman Bret Taylor that he does not have confidence in the San Francisco-based company’s management. Also Read - Fierce Tornado Rips Through US State of Kansas, Damages Hundreds of Homes and Buildings | WATCH VIDEO

Agrawal, who was named Twitter’s CEO last November, is expected to serve his role until the sale of the company to Musk is completed. It was earlier reported that if Musk fires Agrawal within 12 months of a change in control at Twitter, he will need to pay $43 million to the executive. Also Read - Is Elon Musk Planning To Replace Parag Agarwal As Twitter CEO? This Is What Report Says

Musk may fire Twitter’s legal head Vijaya Gadde too

At Twitter, it is not just the future of Parag Agarwal that is at stake. If reports are to be believed, Musk also plans to fire Twitter’s legal head Vijaya Gadde. The 48-year-old Gadde currently makes about $17 million a year and is one of the highly paid executives at Twitter, and if removed from the position, she would reportedly get a severance package worth $12.5 million, including Twitter shares.

“Gadde, who earned $17 million last year as Twitter’s top legal counsel, could be on the chopping block as Musk is reportedly planning to slash jobs and reduce executive pay as he looks to secure financing for his Twitter bid,” a report by The New York Post said.

Twitter’s legal head, who came under a lot of heat after Musk’s criticism of Twitter, reportedly cried when she first addressed colleagues about the future of Twitter last week. Musk’s attack had triggered a barrage of online harassment targeting her.

Twitter employees worried

Twitter CEO Agrawal sought to quell employee anger on Friday during a company-wide meeting where employees demanded answers to how managers planned to handle an anticipated mass exodus prompted by Elon Musk, according to news agency Reuters. The meeting comes after Musk repeatedly criticized Twitter’s content moderation practices and a top executive responsible for setting speech and safety policies.

At the internal town hall meeting, which was heard by Reuters, executives said the company would monitor staff attrition daily, but it was too soon to tell how the buyout deal with Musk would affect staff retention.

Musk has pitched lenders on slashing board and executive salaries but exact cost cuts remain unclear, according to sources familiar with the matter. One source said Musk would not make decisions on job cuts until he assumes ownership of Twitter.

After the meeting, a Twitter employee told Reuters there was little trust in what executives had to say.