Elon Musk Buys Twitter: On Monday, Elon Musk finally clinched a deal to buy Twitter Inc for USD 44 billion in a transaction that will shift control of the social media platform to the world's richest person. Announcing the takeover, Musk vowed to work with the company and users to unlock the company's potential. Moments after Billionaire Elon Musk reached an agreement to acquire Twitter for approximately 44 billion, his first tweet hailed free speech in the early hours of Tuesday. "Free speech is the bedrock of a functioning democracy, and Twitter is the digital town square where matters vital to the future of humanity are debated," Elon Musk said in a statement announcing the deal.

The first tweet that Musk did soon after the sale was announced read, “I hope that even my worst critics remain on Twitter, because that is what free speech means.”

I hope that even my worst critics remain on Twitter, because that is what free speech means — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 25, 2022

Soon as the deal was finalized, Twitterati couldn’t keep calm and unleashed a wave of memes and reactions, expressing what they felt.

I’m not gonna lie, I’m Living for the Elon Musk Meme’ & meltdowns 😆

It’s Glorious 🕺🏽pic.twitter.com/Eela5qQOFp — Kel🌻 (@Kels__Tweets) April 25, 2022

Suspended accounts coming back after Twitter takeover by Elon Musk pic.twitter.com/1tJD66El3i — Sagar (@sagarcasm) April 25, 2022

How Elon Musk walking into Twitter pic.twitter.com/2CXIG6iRrG — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) April 25, 2022

Musk has advocated user-friendly tweaks to the service, such as an edit button and defeating “spam bots” that send overwhelming amounts of unwanted tweets.