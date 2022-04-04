New Delhi: Despite laws banning dowry, the evil practice is still thriving in India and continues to plague hapless girls and their families. Education is the only way that our society can prosper and get rid of such regressive traditions. However, a sociology textbook has allegedly justified dowry and shamelessly listed the merits and benefits of it. Notably, the page from Textbook of Sociology for Nurses by T K Indrani, has a section under the subhead, “Merits of Dowry”, which is a reading material for nursing students.Also Read - Viral Video: Bihar Groom Demands Immediate Dowry, Threatens To Call Off Wedding | Watch

Listing the many merits of dowry, the book states that:

The practice is helpful in establishing new households with mattresses, television, furniture, and vehicles.

The second point justifies the practice by stating that girls get a share of parental property in dowry.

The third point says that an indirect advantage of the dowry system is that parents have now started educating their girls so that they have to give less dowry.

Lastly, the fourth point states that dowry system can help marry off ‘ugly looking girls’.

See the tweet here:

After the tweet went viral, Shiv Sena leader and Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Chaturvedi, tagged Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and asked him to remove such books from circulation.

Widespread condemnation on Twitter

The image has triggered widespread condemnation on Twitter, with many calling it shameful. Many are appalled by the fact that such misogynist and regressive content is being taught to students.

One user wrote, ”It’s 2022, and textbooks are still defining girls and boys as ‘ugly’ or ‘beautiful’. I think we should all remember and realise that we’re humans. And each one of us is beautiful. No matter what external appearances say.” Another wrote, ”Merits of dowry? Ugly looking girls? It should be appalling that college level textbooks support gender discrimination in such a blatant manner. Moreover, dowry is and has been an illegal act in India since the Dowry Prohibition Act of 1961.”

Here are other comments:

20 women die every day as a result of harassment over dowry, either murdered or compelled to commit suicide.